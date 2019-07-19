MIAMI (CBS46) – While ESPN has cultivated a look of not getting involved in politics, athletes from LeBron James to Colin Kaepernick continue to do so. In the wake of President Donald Trump’s comments to send a minority House member back to another country; at least one ESPN personality took a public stand.
Thursday, ESPN radio and TV personality Dan Le Batard felt that he had heard enough and spoke up about the “send her back” chants that erupted at a President Trump rally Wednesday night. The chants were directed at Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar. President Trump did nothing to stop the chants and let them continue for 13 seconds before starting to speak again.
“There’s a racial division in this country that’s being instigated by the president. And we here at ESPN haven’t had the stomach for that fight because Jemele [Hill] did some things on Twitter, and you saw what happened after that,” Le Batard said. “Then, here, all of the sudden, nobody talks politics on anything unless we can use one of these sports figures as a meat shield in the most cowardly possible way to discuss the subject.”
ESPN has "encouraged" hosts to stay away political commentary after Hill was heavily criticized by the White House when she said Trump was a white supremacist. Since then, ESPN has almost completely avoided any mention of the political world, even though as Le Batard said in his discussion, sports has served as a place to help facilitate change.
Le Batard later continued,
“Jim Brown walks with a cane. He’s going to go to the grave without having seen change. He’s going to go to the grave with Colin Kaepernick still out of the league. Literally blackballed. Because we’re taking this stuff and making it about the flag and it’s not about the flag. It’s about race. It’s like burning a cross and saying it’s about God. This isn’t about the flag. This is deeply offensive to me, somebody whose parents made all the sacrifices to get to this country. “Send her back.” How are you any more American than her? You’re more prviliged? You’re whiter? You’re richer? People don’t know if your money is real or not. You’ve had every privilege afforded to you by America. Every privilege. And now what you do with that power is you go after brown people and black people and minorities. And around here we won’t talk about it? We won’t talk about it unless Russell Wilson is saying something about it on his Instagram page. Then we have the power to run with it; weak ass shield. It is antithetical to what we should be. And if you’re not calling it abhorrent, obviously racist, dangerous rhetoric, you’re complicit.”
Le Batard was absent for the first hour of his show on Friday, but did return for the second hour. ESPN has not issued a statement on Le Batard’s comments.
Stop what you're doing and watch this.@LeBatardShow responds to the racist "Send her back" and "Go back to your country" attacks against Ilhan Omar and other congresswomen."If you're not calling it abhorrent, obviously racist, dangerous rhetoric, you're complicit." pic.twitter.com/ntOC2Seg3b— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 18, 2019
