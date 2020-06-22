ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Delta Air Lines said it will re-start service between the U.S. and China Thursday.
Delta suspended travel to China in February in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The flights between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong via Seoul-Incheon will operate twice a week.
Starting in July, flights from Seattle and Detroit via Seoul-Incheon will run once a week.
Delta passengers are required to wear face makes at check-in, boarding gates and during flights.
The airline has implemented a number of new measures to ensure safety during the pandemic. It has blocked middle seats to increase social distancing during flights, and for international flights has capped seating at 60% in its main cabin and premium select sections, and at 75% in its Delta One suite.
Airplanes are also sanitized with electrostatic spraying before departures.
Free masks and hand sanitizer will also be available.
