ATLANTA (CBS46) – Florida is known for many things: beaches, sunshine, alligators, and for having some of the weirdest news in the world. It’s spawned Twitter accounts, hashtags, and now, possibly a card game.
The developers of “The Florida Man Card Game” are spoofing the bizarre stories that come out of the state on an almost daily basis. The term “Florida Man” is a spin on the countless weird news stories that almost always begin, “A Florida man…”
According to the developers who launched a Kickstarter campaign for the game, one person is a “judge” and will present a headline card missing some key words. Other players have cards they will play trying to fill in the headline properly.
The developers said they hoping to get things off the ground soon and have picked up about $3,694 of a $15,000 goal and will close the campaign on May 17.
