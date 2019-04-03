PARIS (CBS46) -- If you've ever dreamed of living out the movie, "Night at the Museum," but in the Louvre, then Airbnb has quite an offer.
The legendary museum in Paris and the company have put together a content to let you and a guest spend the night next to the Mona Lisa and the Louvre's other famous works of art.
The contest is simple: In 800 characters or less, answer the question, "Why would you be the Mona Lisa's perfect guest?"
The winner will need to be available to travel between April 28th and May 2nd. You can enter until 11:59 p.m. on April 12.
To enter, click here. Good luck!
