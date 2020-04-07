ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Braves may lose up to $60 million this year if the Major League Baseball season is reduced to 80 games due to COVID-19, according to a new report from Forbes.com.
The Forbes report looked at a study by G.research LLC that found the team’s revenue would drop to $174 million and attendance would drop by more than two million in 2020. Overall, the study by G.research found the Braves would post an operating loss of $59 million versus an operating profit of $24 million in 2019.
According to Forbes, the Braves’ decline in attendance would slash “revenue from the gate and concessions to about $55 million in 2020 from $202 million in 2019. The report also stated a shortened season could “halve the broadcast and sponsor revenue to $118 million, from $236 million in 2019.”
