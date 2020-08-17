(CNN) – Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is among 16 other rising stars of the Democratic Party set to deliver a joint keynote address during the Democratic National Convention.
The 4-night affair kicks off Monday night at 9 p.m. ET virtually for the first time in its history – due to the pandemic.
Top speakers of the night include former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and a Republican, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.
Obama and Sanders are two of the most popular figures in Democratic politics. Kasich, a former presidential candidate, is emblematic of the kind of anti-Trump Republican who Biden is hoping to win over in November.
Abrams is slotted to speak during Tuesday programming, a slot typically reserved for just one speaker, but will also feature Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, South Carolina State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, and Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela.
The elected officials will speak under the evening's theme, "Leadership Matters," offering a "diversity of different ideas" and "perspectives on how to move America forward," according to a news release from the DNC.
Jill Biden and Bill Clinton are also slated to deliver remarks during Tuesday night's program.
Energizing the Party Differently
Convention CEO Joe Solmonese said Democrats are focusing on new and innovative ways to engage more Americans than ever before.
"That's how we'll mobilize the nation to defeat Donald Trump in November," Solmonese said in a statement. "The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune...they'll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment."
The coronavirus pandemic forced Democrats to scrap their planned in-person Milwaukee convention.
Instead, speakers will deliver speeches from locations across the country and without the large in-person crowds that are traditionally seen at these events. All eyes will be on how smoothly the transition to a virtual convention works.
The four-night event begins as former Vice President Joe Biden's lead is showing signs of narrowing.
In a CNN poll released Sunday night, 50% of registered voters backed Biden to Trump's 46%, which is right at the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Convention programming will air through Aug. 20 for two hours each night from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
Virtual Watch Parties
Joe Biden will not accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, the original site of the convention, because of pandemic concerns. Instead, he and the presumptive vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will deliver their convention speeches from the Chase Center in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
The Biden campaign said virtual watch parties will take place in all 50 states throughout the convention, with elected officials like Pete Buttigieg and celebrities like Alyssa Milano acting as hosts in an effort to engage supporters during a convention devoid of its usual live audience.
The DNC said several artists will perform during the convention, including Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills.
The performances will range from renditions of the national anthem, to American classics, to new songs, according to a news release from the convention.
Roll Call Changes
Changes to the convention as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will also affect the roll call vote, which is traditionally done in the arena as each delegation goes around in-person to announce the number of delegates the presumptive Democratic nominee will receive.
This year, people physically in the 57 states and territories will nominate Biden, with each appearing on camera over the 30-minute roll call vote, according to convention planners.
The people nominating Biden will range from official party delegates to parents, teachers, small business owners and essential workers, planners said, many of whom will appear at the convention inside their businesses or living rooms or in front of notable landmarks in their cities.
The plan is for each state to vote in alphabetical order, but for Delaware -- the state that Biden represented in the Senate for more than three decades -- to cast the decisive vote.
Personalizing the Virtual Experience
Democratic planners also intend to have personal stories be at the center of the event. When the party announced the convention would be held virtually, they asked supporters to send in videos that explained why they were supporting Biden. The party received roughly 1,000 videos, some of which will be featured as part of the program.
