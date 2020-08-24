CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN/WGCL Digital Team) – The Republican National Convention gets underway Monday night holding a pared-down version of the traditional in-person gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Republicans will re-nominate President Donald Trump.
The four-day event will feature a lengthy lineup of speakers including Democratic State Rep. Vernon Jones who is expected to speak at the kick-off Monday night.
Rep. Jones (D) – Lithonia is the only Georgian to be featured on the list of GOP speakers. Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the United Nations, and Donald Trump Jr., the President's oldest son, are among Monday night’s speakers.
Vernon endorsed Trump in April and told CBS46 Trump was the “most action-oriented” President of his lifetime. Vernon previously served as Dekalb County CEO.
In a statement to CBS46 in April, Jones said, “The results speak for themselves. With his hand on the wheel, the stock market broke record after record, wages and job growth exploded and unemployment dropped down to record lows. Given his track record, President Trump is best prepared to lead our economy back to record highs after we beat the COVID-19 pandemic."
Facing an avalanche of criticism from his Democratic colleagues and supporters, Vernon then announced he would resign from his political position, only to rescind a day later.
The convention’s theme is “Honoring the Great American Story.”
Vernon along with Trump’s most vocal supporters will use their speeches to highlight the president’s administration and his promises he delivered on during his four years in office.
The President will show up on each night of the convention, not just on the last night as is traditional. And compared to the Democrats' mostly pre-recorded, virtual convention, Trump has ordered up a more spontaneous show, with live speeches and at least some audience.
This week's convention also comes as Joe Biden gains popularity in the polls following the Democrats' event last week.
Trump will give a formal acceptance speech Thursday night from the South Lawn of the White House.
Here’s what you should know:
When is the convention?
The convention is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday this week, and each night of programming will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
Who is scheduled to speak each night?
Monday:
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign advisory board member Natalie Harp, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Maryland 7th District Republican nominee Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey -- the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer, Pennsylvania 17th District Republican candidate Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack -- the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack and Tanya Weinreis.
Tuesday:
First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza -- whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant in a head-on car collision, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann -- who was at the center of a viral video controversy during the March for Life rally in Washington last year and later sued major media organizations, including CNN -- as well as Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.
Wednesday:
Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, national security adviser to the vice president Keith Kellogg, former NFL player Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, North Carolina 11th District Republican nominee Madison Cawthorn, Scott Dane, civil rights activist Clarence Henderson, Ryan Holets, National Association of Police Organizations president Michael McHale, Utah 4th District Republican candidate Burgess Owens and Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump.
Thursday:
President Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, deputy assistant to the president Ja'Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Evangelist preacher Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson -- a former federal criminal whose life sentence was commuted by Trump, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller -- the parents of Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped and reportedly raped by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and UFC president Dana White.
Where will Trump accept the nomination?
Trump will accept the Republican nomination at the White House after scrapping his plans to deliver the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ethics experts have said that accepting the nomination from White House property highlights Trump's willingness to trample on norms.
A federal law, known as the Hatch Act, generally forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities with some exceptions.
The President and vice president are exempted, but some previous officeholders have sought to limit political activity in the White House, for instance, by holding political events elsewhere or in the residential spaces of the presidential mansion.
Where will the rest of the convention take place?
After exhaustive deliberations over potential venues, the bulk of the convention will be centered in Washington, including on the White House lawn and at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, situated around the block from Trump's hotel (which Republicans said they expected to act as a social hub for the week and will likely benefit financially).
Notably, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to address the RNC on Tuesday from Jerusalem, a person familiar with his plans said, a break from longstanding traditions of leaving domestic politics when leaving the country -- particularly for the nation's top diplomat.
Will convention delegates be in Charlotte?
Yes, party delegates are still planning to convene in Charlotte to conduct the party's formal business and hold meetings -- and both Trump and Pence are expected to make an appearance on Monday, a Republican official familiar with the plans confirmed to CNN.
The pair is expected to attend the roll call votes by the slimmed-down group of 336 RNC delegates who will formally nominate them as the 2020 Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees.
