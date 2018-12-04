Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Wednesday, Dec. 5 will be recognized as a national day of mourning in the wake of former President Georgia H.W. Bush's death.
As a result, all USCIS Offices will be closed. Naturalization ceremonies, interviews and appointments set for that day will also be rescheduled.
USPS retail locations will also be closed in remembrance of the 41st president's legacy. All regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity will be suspended until Thursday.
"We will provide limited package delivery service on that day to ensure that our network remains fluid and we do not experience any impacts to our package delivery operations that might negatively affect our customers or business partners during the remainder of our busy holiday season," read a statement released by the USPS.
