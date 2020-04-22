ATLANTA (CBS46)—The USDA announced a new program to help farmers get through the financial impact of COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will take several actions to assist farmers, ranchers, and consumers in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.
According to a press release from the USDA, President Trump directed USDA to craft the $19 billion immediate relief program to provide critical support to farmers and ranchers, maintain the integrity of our food supply chain, and ensure every American continues to receive and have access to the food they need.
“This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need” , said Secretary Perdue.
The USDA reported program includes two major elements to achieve these goals.
1. Direct Support to Farmers and Ranchers: The program will provide $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted and will assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19.
2. USDA Purchase and Distribution: USDA will partner with regional and local distributors, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat. We will begin with the procurement of an estimated $100 million per month in fresh fruits and vegetables, $100 million per month in a variety of dairy products, and $100 million per month in meat products. The distributors and wholesalers will then provide a pre-approved box of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.
Further details regarding eligibility, rates, and other implementation will be released at a later date according to the USDA.
For all the information on USDA’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic and resources available, please visit https://www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
