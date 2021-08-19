GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett School District is mourning the loss of a high school science teacher who died of COVID-19.
Family members of the teacher said her husband is also lucky to be alive after he was hospitalized with COVID-19 too, at the same time.
CBS46 spoke to the family about her passing.
Janet Bruce's mother Gayle Harrison said her daughter was so excited to return to Grayson High School, so she could be back with her students.
However, she started feeling ill and never made it back for the first day of school.
Harrison shared the last words she said to her daughter, ”Hopefully she heard us saying no, no,no!”
She said her daughter Janet Bruce was a holding on as long as she could for her family, ”The oxygen levels just kept getting lower and lower.”
Mrs. Bruce taught at Grayson High School for the last 17 years as a physics teacher, ”She really felt like her students success, was her success.”
However, last Thursday the adventurous mother of two finally lost her battle to COVID-19.
Mrs. Bruce was diabetic and she was not vaccinated.
”We were in a disagreement about that and I told her that I wanted her to do that and she finally said ok.”
Unfortunately, it was too late she tested positive and was hospitalized after having severe nausea.
Days later her husband also ended up in the hospital with COVID-19 after he had trouble breathing.
He returned home Thursday, but without his wife by his side.
”He’s doing ok, he's on oxygen,” Harrison added.
Data shows since school started last week, 408 students and 435 staff members across the Gwinnett School District have tested positive.
However, her family said they know she didn’t get it from school because she wasn't near students around the of the time of her illness.
In a statement the school district said in part that, the district lost an amazing educator who touched the lives of many staff members and students.
"She had one student in particular who she said was brilliant and she said all I want you to do, is use your brilliance for good and not evil.”
Harrison said that student remembered those words several years later after becoming successful.
“He came up and hugged her and said I just want you to know I’m using my brilliance for good.”
Harrison said now Mrs. Bruce's family members are all going to get vaccinated and they hope the community understand COVID-19 can take your loved one at any moment.
