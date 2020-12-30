A mail deliverywoman was on the 2300 block of Paul Avenue when her company vehicle was highjacked by a male suspect Monday evening.
The USPS employee told officers she noticed the stationary red Toyota Rav 4 near a residence. However, it was not until she exited the van that a Black male ran past her and hopped into the vehicle.
The suspect got away with not only USPS' van, but also the employees' cell phone and keys to her apartment and personal vehicle around 9:55 p.m.
Atlanta Police are now hoping the public can assist with locating those involved in the incident. The suspect is described as being between the ages of 25-30, and was seen driving the van northbound on Paul Ave. NW.
USPS is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3289985.
Anonymous tips can be provided to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
