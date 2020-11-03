Judge Emmet Sullivan of the US District Court of the District of Columbia ordered the United States Postal Service to sweep all processing facilities by 3 p.m. ET in a number of states, including some critical battleground state.
The order mandates that USPS postal inspectors "or their designees" must start sweeping the processing facilities by 3:00 p.m. ET.
According to the order, this is, "to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."
The sweeps must be conducted in the following USPS districts:
Central Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Detroit
Colorado/Wyoming
Atlanta
Houston
Alabama
Northern New England (New Hampshire and Maine)
Greater South Carolina
South Florida
Lakeland (Wisconsin)
Arizona
Seven battleground states are conducting sweeps and do not allow ballots to arrive after Election Day. They include: Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Maine.
