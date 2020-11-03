Volunteers wearing protective masks process absentee ballots for the 2020 Presidential election at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. American voters, at least those who've not yet cast ballots, go to the polls Tuesday to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden and cast votes in U.S. House and Senate races and state and local elections. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images