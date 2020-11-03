Judge Emmet Sullivan of the US District Court of the District of Columbia ordered the United States Postal Service to sweep all processing facilities by 3 p.m. ET in a number of states, including some critical battleground state.
The order mandates that USPS postal inspectors "or their designees" must start sweeping the processing facilities by 3:00 p.m. ET.
According to the order, this is, "to ensure that no ballots have been held up and that any identified ballots are immediately sent out for delivery."
The sweeps must be conducted in the following USPS districts:
Central Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Detroit
Colorado/Wyoming
Atlanta
Houston
Alabama
Northern New England (New Hampshire and Maine)
Greater South Carolina
South Florida
Lakeland (Wisconsin)
Arizona
Seven battleground states are conducting sweeps and do not allow ballots to arrive after Election Day. They include: Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Florida, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Maine.
USPS issued the following statement:
Beginning in January 2020, the U.S. Postal Service began “all clear” sweeps to ensure Political Mail and Election Mail, which includes voter registration materials, requests for absentee ballots and ballots themselves, were not left behind. These efforts have intensified as we’ve moved closer to Election Day.
The U.S Postal Inspection Service is in our facilities throughout the country ensuring the physical security of Election Mail in the workplace. Since Oct. 29, the Inspection Service has been conducting daily reviews at all 220 facilities that process ballots. Inspectors walk the facility and observe the conditions of mail. They also review Election and Political Mail logs for accuracy and completeness, review in and around staging areas for Election and Political Mail, scan for delayed mail, ensure Election Mail is processed expeditiously, and ensure no ballots are held for postage due.
Over the past 14 months, total mail volume surpassed 4.5 billion mailpieces for Political Mail and Election Mail tracked, representing an increase of 114 percent compared to the 2016 election cycle.
Ballots will continue to be accepted and processed as they are presented to us and we will deliver them to their intended destination.
