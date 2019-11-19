WASHINGTON (CBS46) — With a projected 800 million package deliveries expected between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the United States Postal Service is expanding Sunday delivery beginning Nov. 24 to locations with high package volumes, and for an additional charge, will offer Christmas Day delivery in select locations.
USPS says the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much last-minute shopping starts. The week of Dec. 16 is expected to be the busiest time for mailing, shipping and delivery.
Customers are encouraged to skip the trip to the post office and ship online instead. USPS estimates nearly 400,000 consumers will use the Click-N-Ship feature and other online services.
Click here for USPS news and information, including all domestic, international and military 2019 holiday mailing and shipping deadlines.
