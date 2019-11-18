CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Dozens of students had their phones out when police arrested a University of West Georgia Student.
They said police went too far, and now videos of the arrest are generating lots of questions as the videos are circulating on social media.
“What was happening that night prior the officers breaking up this fight, the demeanor of the crowd, we want to give the whole picture,” said Deputy Chief Chris Dobbs, with the Carrollton Police Department.
Dobbs said he was notified that this video was going around social media.
“A short clip doesn’t give the whole picture,” Dobbs added.
Students at the University of West Georgia, and others who saw the short clip, were alarmed when a student was being hit by a police officer following a night out.
“Why are there so many police officers surrounding him? Why is one beating him when he’s already down? He already can’t move,” said one student, Brandon Booker.
It happened as the bars were closing, just before 2 a.m., Sunday on Adamson Square – the downtown area of Carrollton where college students tend to hang out.
Police say the fight started inside a bar. The men went outside where the fight continued. Police tried to break it up.
“Our officers got out, and you can see, they’re just walking around trying to get people to go home,” said Dobbs.
But Dobbs says they want to be transparent and tell the whole story.
“They’re trying to get him flat on the ground, to get his hands behind his back, but you can see him still crouched up,” added Dobbs. “They did strike him, trying to get him, and you can hear them giving commands to give them his hands, give them his hands, and in the beginning, he was not…So then, once the strikes were delivered, he did lay out, and you see his right hand go forward, and his other hand back, and they were able to handcuff him without any other issues or problems.”
He said weekends are busy, and fights break out all often when alcohol is involved and there are large crowds, and police are there to make sure everyone gets home safely.
“We encourage them to go up there, get out, walk around, be visible, so we hope to deter the fights that go on up there,” said Dobbs.
The man in the video being subdued by police was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction.
“If he’s resisting, and not doing what you say, you have to use one more level of force,” said Dobbs.
“At the end of the day, it’s their job, they do whatever they can to make sure people are safe and secure, which I salute them for, every day is dangerous, they all have families to feed, but there are times we just have to do better,” added Booker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.