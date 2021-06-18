ATLANTA (CBS46)—Metro Atlanta is preparing for a visit from the Vice President on Friday.
The White House announced Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta to encourage Georgians to get vaccinated.
Vice President Harris’ visit is the latest push from President Joe Biden to reach his goal of having at least 70% of American adults vaccinated by the Fourth of July.
Earlier this month, The White House announced a National Month of Action for COVID-19. The plan is to have V.P. Harris and other Cabinet members tour across the nation to “reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, encourage vaccinations, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.”
The latest statistics from the Georgia Department of Public Health show only 36% of Georgians are fully vaccinated.
At least 900,000 Georgians have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.
