ATLANTA GA (CBS46) Most surgeries require anesthesia but under the VA’s new memorandum requirements a physician anesthesiologist would not have to be part of the process.
“I can’t think of one good reason that anyone would want to do this to be frank,” said Julius Hamilton the vice-president of the Georgia Society of Anesthesiologists. Hamilton is referring to a directive sent to VA medical centers throughout the country.
“Advanced practice nurses were allowed to practice independently in every field except Anesthesiology in the VA medical system and unfortunately a memo within the last two weeks completely undid that. No public comment, no input from legislators, no input from the chief of anesthesiology, just unilateral decision to allow nurse anesthetist to practice independently,” added Hamilton.
CBS46 reached out to the Atlanta VA to see if they implemented the change and they told us in a statement:
“The allegations are false to the point where repeating them for your readers would be highly irresponsible. But cbs46 got our hands on the memo. and it clearly states the director recommends all nurse anesthetists or CRNA’s have full practice authority."
In addition to getting the memo, we confirmed the information with several patient advocate groups familiar with the topic.
“I honestly don’t know why the VA made this decision it’s kind a counter to the model they’ve held throughout the years it’s counter to the model that’s present at the top hospitals throughout the country” said Dr Wells, a member of Physicians for Patient Protection.
She worries the move to allow nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia without an anesthesiologist could have negative impacts on patient care.
“This wouldn’t be an issue if we weren’t concerned the patient outcomes for veterans, if we weren’t concerned if there’s abrupt change would not have ramifications that are going to hurt patients that are going to hurt the veterans,” added Wells.
But the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists has been pushing the move for years, saying it would save money and allow more surgeries to take place.
Hamilton, disagrees and says the Georgia Society of Anesthesiologists wants the public to get involved by contacting their congressman.
“This is somewhat personal, my father is a veteran my father receives his care in the VA system so knowing that he can go to the VA and potential he'll receive a different standard of care, it’s just really disappointing.”
Again, the Atlanta VA tells us they have made no changes in the way they administer anesthesia to patients for surgery.
