DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In an effort to slow down the new number of coronavirus cases, the VA is canceling numerous elective surgeries.
The VA is acting quickly taking action to protect veterans from the coronavirus. On Monday, the VA decided to postpone all in and outpatient elective surgical and on Tuesday they expanded that and rescheduled elective outpatient and home visits.
“The energy is there you can tell that everyone is kinda on edge a little bit,” said Airforce Micalea Ramey.
Ramey told CBS46 about her recent visit to the Atlanta VA Medical Center.
“People wearing mask if someone coughs for sneezes everyone’s heads turns and looks at that person. But as soon as you come in they give you a screening,” added Ramey.
Ramey says the screen includes a series of questioning if you pass you can enter the VA if not the screening is more in-depth. But the screening is only one of the safeguards the VA has implemented to prevent spread of coronavirus. On Monday they canceled all elective in and outpatient surgeries and Tuesday they canceled in home visits and rescheduled through their tele doctor system.
Last month VA officials showed us their virtual telehealth system, which allows doctors to connect with patients via video chat and they even have the ability to check a patients vitals remotely.
“We have a Bluetooth stethoscope we can send them we have a weight scales we can send them a pulse oximeter we have a lot of tools we can use,” said Dr. Arash Harzand.
Prior to the corona outbreak there were only about 3000 veterans enrolled in the VA’s telehealth program but with many of the VA’s local clinic closing to the public that number is expected to rise.
We will continue to monitor what the VA is doing to prevent the spread of the corona virus.
