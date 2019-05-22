COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) CBS46 is fighting for our veterans and today we are learning more about a program that is helping to decrease the wait and travel time for veterans who need medical care.
“This is a picture of what we call an external photograph of the patient's eye,” said Dr. April Maa, VA Ophthalmologist. “From this photo a doctor could tell if there’s a bump on the eyelid or if there’s a problem on the front of the eye” added Maa.
Dr. Maa is describing the VA's Telehealth program, which allows VA doctors to see and diagnose their patients virtually.
“We decided to start this program because we noticed two things, one we noticed our veterans are at risk for eye problems. And, two we noticed that they were coming from really far away and we thought that travel was one of the things preventing them from getting the care they needed to prevent blindness,” said Maa.
So instead of having the veterans delay their medical care they can now go to their closest regional clinic and a Telehealth technician will take pictures and gather their medical information is then sent to a doctor for review.
“Then the doctor is either interacting with a patient via video or transferring images to a provider anywhere who then interprets that information, and then provides care for the patients,” said Maa.
The VA is currently using the program for eye care, dermatology and primary care and they say it’s already decreased the time patients have to wait to see the doctor
“In Atlanta we have a lot of providers so we can do a workforce realignment. So a person in rural who can find a provider can be connected with a primary care provider from Atlanta, set up an appointment time and you can get their care immediately,” added Maa .
The VA says there are Telehealth Technicians in most of their regional clinics and they are continuing to work to expand the program.
