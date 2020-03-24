DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The number of veterans impacted by the coronavirus continues to increase. According to the figures released March 23, the Atlanta VA is currently investigating 153 coronavirus cases.
Twenty-five of those have tested positive for illness and seven of those veterans are being treated at the local VA facility. But as the cases continue to increase, the VA says efforts to stop the spread wont interrupt benefits.
“Well basically we haven’t stopped processing benefits,” said Dr. Paul Lawrence the Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Even though they are not open to the public the VA Employees are still busy at work.
“Most of our team is telework enabled so we are actually processing benefits pretty much as if it was before the virus, so the only thing that has changed is we’ve pretty much closed our offices to the public,” added Lawrence.
Veterans can submit documents via fax and online and benefits related doctor appointments are now being done with video chat.
“The stuff that was done in person we are doing over the phone now. So for example, when you apply for disability we do a medical exam, now we’ll do those through telemedicine or over the phone,” said Lawrence.
This Wednesday, March 25, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. the VA will host a tele-town hall for Veterans in Georgia to answer questions and address concerns.
For details on how to participate, call 844-227-7557.
