DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Veterans Administration employees potentially exposed to coronavirus after a call center employee went to work for several days with symptoms.
The person has since tested positive and is currently being treated for the virus. But not other worker worried their health maybe in jeopardy.
“You put me at risk by letting me stay in that building for after you knew that somebody tested positive,” said the VA crisis line employee, who told us she’s worried about her health after potentially being exposed to the corona virus at work.
“At any given night we have about an 100 people plus at the call center so he could have walked anywhere,” said the employee who we have agree to keep anonymous.
However, that is just the night shift, during the day there are just as many employees. There are other departments who share the space for a potential exposure of about 500 people. To make matters worse, the employee tested positive on March 20. Coworkers were not informed until the 27th, and the whistle blower says the building was never closed and sanitized.
“Our call center is not shutting down and they were just going to clean his station and there is still work as normal," according to the whistle blower.
In addition, do not enter signs were also placed in the cubical but employees say that’s not enough. Multiple people reached out to us saying they’re now afraid to go to work but the VA won’t give them paid time off.
“They said right now we're not able to approve administrative leave which is very concerning for me because I have preexisting issues,” added the whistle blower.
Monday crews were finally out sanitizing the building while employees works but many of them say too little too late because they were already exposed.
