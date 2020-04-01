DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Office of Inspector General has determined that the VA coronavirus screening process needs improvement.
"As soon as you come in they give you this screening," said Air Force veteran Michaela Remey.
A few weeks ago Remey told CBS46 about the CoronavirUs screening process implemented at the VA.
"They stop you immediately. Do you have a fever, have you been coughing, do you have shortness of breath, have you been to Japan, China, Korea, and if you say no then they give you this sticker. This is my official I do not have coronavirus sticker” Remey added.
OIG officials made surprise visits to local VA offices and found the coronavirus screening process is generally adequate, but they also identified areas where improvement could be made. Of those areas includes not having a plan in place to share ICU beds and personnel with community hospitals, not having enough test kits, masks and eye protection.
As well as a need for more nurses, police and environment management staff, and the no visitor policy for the senior living center was not being followed.
The surprise inspection occurred back on March 19. In a statement, the VA said they have taken multiple steps to improve, including maintaining an adequate inventory of equipment and implemented many changes to address the concerns.
