DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The VA is being accused of not following social distancing recommendations after an employee turned to CBS46 to share concerns of his health being compromised.
“I don’t feel comfortable or safe here,” said Army veteran and VA employee Michael Dennard. “We work three feet apart. It’s a row of computers where we sit there and work at. I have blood clots, I have high blood pressure and all those things add together with my age I should not be coming into work like that,” added Dennard who is also over the age of 65.
Based on the recommendations of the American Medical Association, Dennard is right to be concerned.
“What we know based on early data is that it’s the increase incidents of hypertension and diabetes high sugar that are risk factors for having a more severe course of illness who get infected," said Dr. Patrice Harris the president of the AMA.
Dr. Harris says because the virus can easily be spread the AMA recommends physical distancing.
“That’s why the AMA sent a letter to all the governors asking them to please put the shelter in place, stay home orders in place because we know it works,” said Dr. Harris.
For those unable to stay home, the AMA recommends wearing gloves and a mask. It's a plan Dennard says he will follow until the VA approves his request to work from home.
“Forget about the paper work. Let the people work from home and fill out the paperwork later. That’s more important, this is a life and death situation” said Dennard.
In response the VA sent the following statement:
"The health and safety of our employees is one of our top priorities. As COVID-19 has evolved, the Atlanta VA Health Care System has continued to expand telework opportunities, where possible, for our employees. It is important to note that employees who work at health care facilities are considered mission essential.
In addition, we have taken the following action: Encourage social distancing, move all but urgent outpatient needs to virtual modalities to eliminate face-to face interaction, provide employees appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, to ensure a safe work environment.
We remain committed to implementing telework as broadly as possible without diminishing employee performance or our capabilities to take care of our Veterans."
It’s important to note since CBS46 got involved, Mr. Dennard has been approved to work from home.
