POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is always fighting for our vets and we don’t stop after the story airs.
Veteran Eddie Harding's widow reached out to us when the VA refused to pay the bill for her husband’s cancer treatment. So we reached out to them and they agreed to get it done, but that was months ago.
Despite her many calls and trips to the VA she couldn’t get help, so she contacted CBS46 once more.
“I thought you were my only hope to tell you the truth,” said Harding’s widow Cindy Thompson. “The last five months I’ve been battling with one more bill that the VA said they would pay to WellStar and they actually did pay it to WelStar, and then they took it back and we didn’t know why,” added Thompson.
The bill was for the last of four chemo treatments Thompson’s now deceased husband Harding received. He was diagnosed with Berkins Lymphoma; she believes the illness was a result of being exposed to Agent Orange during Vietnam.
“He was very sick and he was going to the VA and they totally missed the cancer that he had. It got to the point that he was so sick we had to take him on an emergency basis to WellStar. They saw him and said that he had to be operated on immediately," explained Thompson. "They removed a very large tumor from his stomach and said that it was cancer and he had to begin cancer treatments immediately."
Thompson says Harding had three weeks of treatment and was making progress. Then he took a three-week break, and before the fourth and final treatment he had to have a PET scan, which the VA would not approve.
But with the help of CBS46, Harding eventually got the scan and the fourth chemo treatment which should have been under the original approval.
“When they understand that they agreed they would pay it” said Thompson.
But with the payment still outstanding it’s just another hurdle keeping her up at night.
“We almost made it but there was just too many delays and most of it was because of the VA,” added Thompson.
A VA representative apologized for the oversight and sent CBS46 a statement saying they are in the process of paying the bill and that they will contact Thomson directly to discuss the matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.