DEKALB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- VA representatives say preventing suicide is a top focus and they are working daily to save those in crisis
“VA has adopted suicide prevention as its highest clinical priority,” said Christina Wilson, who heads up the suicide prevention department.
According to the most recent suicide statistics from 2008 to 2017, more than 6,000 veterans committed suicide each year. 2019 stats show current deaths break down to about 22 veterans each day.
“VHA nationally has a blue print that it has developed where it really adopted a public health approach to suicide prevention,” added Wilson.
The importance of tackling the problem became extremely apparent after at least 35 veterans committed suicide on VA campuses in the last two years, among them was 29-year-old Navy veteran Gary Pressley.
Pressley shot himself in his car while parked at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center near Macon. On Feb. 20th his mother filed a wrongful death law suit against the VA stating her son’s death could have been prevented if VA employees had done a better job responding to obvious signs of distress.
Those signs include a call from Pressley’s sister where she told an employee that her brother had a gun and was planning to hurt himself. When they found him there was a note beside him that read, “This is what happens by punishing already suffering people."
While the VA could not respond directly to any of the suicide incidents, they stressed that every life loss is tragic and add that is why they are working diligently to save every veteran.
“The message for us is that we have to continue to engage public education efforts related to suicide prevention, and make sure that a veteran, a family member of a veteran is aware of the available resources,” added Wilson
Those resources include same day access to mental health counselors and a 24-hour crisis hotline. That number is 800-273-8255, then press 1.
