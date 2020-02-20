Decatur, Ga (CBS46) -- Statically many female veterans don’t get the services they need, but the Atlanta VA has implanted a major push to help the men who served our country.
“We did our part we served our country valorously and we want and need assistance completed different from what men need” said 20 year Airforce veteran Connie Baptiste. She is among the more than 21,000 female veterans in the metro Atlanta area. The region has the largest women veteran population in the country that’s why the local VA is launching an effort that focuses solely on women.
“To be able to shift the image that people have about women and their fill in the military is crucial,” said Atlanta VA program organizer, Kathleen O’loughlin.
But the initiative isn’t just public perception it also includes whole health care services, among them was women’s only health fair. “We want our women veterans to know we prioritize them in their care. Our health fair is to talk about gender disparity in different health like heart disease it’s really important we want to get the message out they are to a woman veterans to come and take care of themselves also because a lot of our women veterans are busy taking care of their families they may not prioritize their health,” said O’loughlin.
The initiative also focus barriers women face to getting services and outreach. News that has veterans like Baptiste say will not just help her but other female veterans. “To be able to one recognize our service and understand that what are needs are not the same as the needs for men so we’re not saying don’t honor men we are saying honor us”.
To find out more about the female veteran initiatives go to https://www.womenshealth.va.gov/
