DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The VA is implementing new prescription protocols. Effective April 1 prescription refills will be done by mail.
"You have to order it in advance in order for it to be sent to you," said veteran Roy Vance, as he described the VA’s new procedures for prescriptions refills.
According to the VA flyer, the process will help veterans save time because they won’t have to travel, they will also not have to worry about parking. In addition the document states the new prescriptions by mail procedures will help decrease pharmacy wait times. Some people even say it will help minimize public interaction for those with weakened immune systems, helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
But despite the positives there are some draw backs. Controlled substances and other specialty drugs won’t be available through the mail pharmacy, which Vance fears will make it difficult to keep track of multiple prescriptions.
"We veterans aren’t getting younger and we don’t need to be going through all of these changes," added Vance. And that’s not his only concern.
"It takes five days for the meds to get from Chicago to me if there is like bad weather in Chicago and it gets stuck and I can’t get it, I’m in a bind," he said.
Veterans are being asked to contact medical providers to see if their prescription will be available by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.