CONYERS GA (CBS46) -- It is a bizarre situation...
“I got a letter that said I was dead,” said veteran Albert Maddox. “To whom it may concern, we are sorry to hear about the death of Albert Maddox,” he read aloud.
Maddox says when he first read the document he was in disbelief and he still hasn’t recovered.
“Shoot I almost fell to my knees. You know I couldn’t believe it, they telling me I’m dead,” he said in frustration.
But the letter is only part of the problem, the VA also cancelled Maddox’s benefits, including his monthly pension check, leaving the disabled veteran with no way to pay his bills.
“I'm disable and I can’t work and they just threw me out in the rain,” he added. “I’m highly upset because it’s just that easy to say I’m dead. That make anybody upset, anybody can call in and say you dead and they ain’t got no documentation of saying how you died or when you died or what no death certificate.”
CBS46 reached out to the VA and they sent us the following statement:
“This is a rare occurrence and we are currently investigating what happened. In the meantime we have reached out to the veteran directly to resolve this issue and ensure he’s received his missed payment."
