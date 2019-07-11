ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- We’ve all heard of a foster home but what about a medical foster home? Well, it’s one of the unconventional programs the VA has implemented to help disabled veterans.
“We wanted to make sure they live an enjoyable healthy life”, said David Faircloth a VA medical foster care provider.
Currently there’s about 28 medical foster homes throughout Metro Atlanta and they serve close to 20 war time disabled veteran.
“The care givers provide them with all their daily living care needs like meals, help to assist them with bathing or toileting if they need that and socializing, they do things together," said the Programs Coordinator Tonya Oasky.
In addition to taking care of the veterans day-to-day needs, VA medical providers perform regular visits to the foster homes to help care for vets. The veterans CBS46 spoke to say without the program their lives would be completely different.
“I was homeless, then I heard about the program and decided to sign up for it” said Patrick McCorkle, one of the veterans living in the foster home.
John Reep, 75, is another veteran in the program. His family members were unable to provide the 24-hour care he needs, but he says he’s not only getting cared for but now has friends.
“I’ve got great friends out here looking after us,” added Reep.
As for the caregivers they say seeing the vets transform gives them a reward that is hard to put into words.
“We get to introduce new life into the veterans and then show the love and companion everyone wants and needs each and every day,” said Courtney Ratliff.
VA officials say they are looking for more volunteers to foster veterans. To get more information about the program call 404 321-6111 ext. 206785.
Many of the foster homes are also looking for CNAs, nursing students, or anyone with an healthcare background for part-time work and paid internships for students.
Those interested can email rejuviahouse@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.