VA reinstates pension for widow of Korean War vet

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 86-year-old widow of a Korean War vet reached out to CBS46 when the VA stopped her husband’s pension payments, but as soon as we got involved her despair turned to all smiles.
“I miss him so much, he was a big part of my life,” said Shirley Cardoza. After 68 years of marriage not only was her beloved husband Bruce gone but so was his pension checks they used to get by.
“My husband passed away February 15th of this past year and the checks from the VA immediately stopped coming,” added Cordoza.
With the help from her daughter Kim, Cardoza applied for the VA's pension for surviving military spouses and then began the waiting process.
“We submitted the papers in April 2019 and by August we still hadn’t heard anything”, said Cordoza.
Her daughter Kim says they were told it could take up to a year to process the documents. She feared her mom didn’t have that kind of time.
"After my father passed it’s been very, very difficult to manage financially without that assistance, and I thought that since my father was already receiving the pension and they already had my mom documented in the file, I thought it would be a quicker process.” said Kim Thrift.
With nowhere else to turn, they reached out to CBS46 and within days of us getting involved the VA processed the claim and deposited all the funds that were retroactively owed.
“Thank you it’s gonna make a world of difference. It’s gonna help so much," said Cordoza.
The VA also sent us a statement saying any time a veteran or family member has a concern they reach out to them directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.