DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The VA announced expanded financial benefits with changes that include the suspension of collecting money owed to the VA.
“If you owe the government money they will take it out of your pay,” said Jim Lindenmayer with Cherokee County Homeless Veteran Program.
For many veterans that money usually comes out of their benefits, but during the coronavirus pandemic the VA says they are giving veterans who owe them a break.
“They will suspend any and all debt right now during the coronavirus. You can also appeal to it. Appeals are being extended and you can see if you can get some of that money waived” added Lindenmayer.
But the suspension of debt collection isn’t the only change the Department of Veterans Affairs announced on April 3. The VA is also implementing what they are calling benefits and claim relief.
Lindenmayer says those changes will help the veterans submitting for benefits.
“Typically if you have a denial of claim you have one year to appeal. That has been suspended. So if you are close to coming up on the one year and don’t think you would get your file done in time you can automatically contact them," he added.
To find out how you can take advantage of these changes go to https://www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=5412
