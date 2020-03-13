DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The impact of the coronavirus is now being felt at the VA.
As a response to the widespread disease, VA officials made the decision to suspend visitation at all of their assisted living facilities, including Eagles' Nest in Decatur.
But those wanting to visit their loved ones were shocked when they arrived at the location, saying staff informed them of the change upon arrival.
"My mother went out to the VA as she does everyday, she feeds my step dad, brings him clean clothes and go to see him every day. When she arrived Thursday she was told she could not enter," said Walter Calloway.
Calloway's stepdad lives at the VA’s Eagles Nest nursing home.
"We never got a call so we were just left out in the open at what’s taken place at Eagles Nest," he went on to say.
Calloway says after being denied access they instantly became concerned and began thinking the worst.
"Is someone a patient in the actual nursing faculty, is that individual sick and how is it affecting everyone else there?"
CBS46 presented Calloway's concerns to the VA but they did not answer the question as to if anyone at the nursing home has been exposed to the coronavirus. Instead, they sent us a statement saying, until further notice they have implemented new safeguards aimed at limiting COVID-19 exposure risk for two of its most susceptible patient populations, nursing home residents and spinal-cord injury patients. The changes includes no visits from the public, no new patient admissions and daily screening of staff.
But Calloway says his family was given a different update.
"What they're saying now is that they possibly have someone that may be ill," Calloway said. He says he was also told VA may be setting up video chats to help family members contact their relatives during the no visitation period.
"Hopefully we will get a call today. They have a system in place so at lease we can see him and talk to him and know that everything is ok," Calloway added.
Those are the only change is the VA is making they’ve also postponed events with large crowds.
