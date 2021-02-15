Several COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites have either closed or delayed opening on Tuesday due to possible icy weather. Here's what you need to know:
Cobb & Douglas Public Health
Jim Miller Park and the Douglas Public Health Center will be closed for COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Vaccination appointments are being rescheduled. If you were scheduled to be vaccinated on Tuesday, Cobb & Douglas Public Health says you will receive a text, call or email with your new appointment date and time.
DeKalb County Board of Health
All DeKalb County Board of Health locations, including the testing site in East Atlanta (Greater Piney Grove) and vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest will operate on a delayed schedule on Tuesday.
Hours of operation for all health centers and COVID-19 vaccination sites will be 11 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Hours of operation for the Greater Piney Grove COVID-19 testing site will be 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Those with testing appointments scheduled are being notified and provided options to reschedule or register for testing at another location, including testing sites in neighboring counties.
People with vaccination appointments scheduled before 11 a.m. on Tuesday have the option of being vaccinated after 11 a.m. or on Wednesday.
For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.
