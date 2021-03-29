Vaccinations on the go: Mobile units rolling out

A mobile vaccination program in partnership with Fulton County could be coming to your neighborhood.
A nonprofit organization called Community Organized Relief Effort also known as CORE partnering up with Fulton County Board of Health and Curogram, a web-based SMS app for medical practices, to make vaccines available to the most vulnerable and marginalized populations.
“We want to make vaccines as easy as possible for those who really need them,” said CORE Georgia Area Manager Jonathan Golden.
The mobile units roll out on Tuesday in Sandy Springs and will be making their way through out Atlanta.
“That might have barriers that are language or technology barriers mobility barriers...” said David Holland Fulton County Board of Health chief clinical.
“We are going to be running two teams within Fulton County and expanding to seven full mobile teams and three micro teams that do more targeted efforts within Fulton County next two to three weeks,” Golden explains.
Locals believing this is a huge step in the right direction.
“If they bring it to them via mobile vehicle then it would help us get over this pandemic quickly as we intend to,” said local Jamaal Keeton.
Ross Antonakos saying, he also supports it but understands community apprehension.
"It’s all new for everyone, everyone’s going through a different process with, that there are people that are pro and anti-and for …" Antonakos said.
Golden said the goal is to take the fear out of it and make it easy to access.
“... So if you’re not doing it for yourself do it for your grandmother your church or your community,” Golden said.
A registration link and appointments are required to get your vaccination at core mobile units to prevent long lines and ensure the people who are in need and vulnerable get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.