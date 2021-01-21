While the primary problem surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine remains finding it, the CBS46 Vaccine Team has started tracking a new problem: a false sense of immunity.
Experts say even if you get round one of the Covid-19 vaccine, there’s no guarantee you won’t catch the virus. Skye Statum, a nurse, received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine on January 6th. Ten days later, she tested positive for COVID-19.
“When I got the first dose, the very next day it was like I won the lottery. I was so excited,” said Statum.
The nurse said even with the first dose in, she continued to practice strict Covid-19 protocols on her job.
“Oh my gosh, I didn't take off my mask. I still washed my hands. I still social distanced at work but I definitely felt like, ‘Whoa, I almost defeated this.’”
Statum said her physician told her to contact Atlanta's CDC for explanation. Statum says a representative from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told her immunity from the vaccine doesn't start until at least 12 days after inoculation.
Experts also warn people can still spread Covid-19 after getting a vaccine. They also said the vaccine doesn’t prevent coronavirus infection, but it will help protect against serious illnesses. Doctors said people who get vaccinated with the first dose need to continue wearing a mask, washing their hands and maintain social distance. People can still spread and even develop Covid-19 after getting a vaccine.
