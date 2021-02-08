Healthcare workers are having to turn more people away from vaccination sites, after dozens have showed up without required vaccine appointments.
It's something they don't want to do, but nurses say they must turn people away who arrive at closing time hoping for a shot at vaccination.
"I really feel bad when I have to turn people away."
As if on cue, when nurse Ceclia Bracelos began talking about it, she had to actually do it right then as someone walked up during the CBS 46 interview.
Marshall Saul asked Bracelos about the availability of extra doses just after 5 o'clock as workers began packing up for the day.
"So if they are extra, you're taking them off site," he asked. Bracelos responded, we aren't have any extras."
Saul is not alone in showing up to sites like Brandsmart in Doraville. The nurses say by last week, they were turning about a dozen away at the end of each day. The unscheduled arrivals sometimes causing delays for the scheduled arrivals throughout the day.
"So they're very desperate because they want to see loved ones and they're still not able to so they come very hopeful but we have to break the bad news."
The message seems to be spreading like a bad game of telephone, one person telling another they heard of extra doses, the next person like Marshall Saul, then shows up without an appointment.
"I could've walked here today and had the luck of maybe getting it." Saul added, "yeah it says the system is a little bit broken."
When the last appointment was complete, he was eager to ask the nurse for a shot at hope. He lingered but she says the guilt did too.
"I have to work, I have to be out in public. Maybe I'm protecting someone else by getting the vaccine at this point."
Nurse Tiffany Harris explained one vial contains 10 doses. If she were to open that vile to offer a shot to just Marshal Saul, the nine other allocations would go bad. That's no shot she's willing to take.
"I'm really sorry about that because I know everyone wants to be vaccinated [but] everyone has to take their turn and make an appointment," Harris told CBS 46. "We can do this in an orderly way."
