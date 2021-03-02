As research shows the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not as effective as Pfizer and Moderna's shots, public health officials are bracing for vaccine preferences possibly causing problems.
CBS46 News found through a quick scroll through social media like on Twitter and Facebook, posts litter pages with users saying they will not be getting the Johnson & Johnson shot because of its lower efficacy rate compared to the two other brands.
Some of the posts have even gone viral. DeKalb Board of Health says the perception of which brand is "good" can play a role in vaccine equity.
"They all work," Dr. Elizabeth Ford told CBS46, the goal is to offer the public all three options at vaccination sites, letting the client choose. But depending
on allocations for each brand, that may not happen. It's why local leaders like Ford caution against vaccine preference.
"The point of these vaccines ultimately when it's all said and done is to keep you alive." Ford continued, "All three will do that."
Johnson & Johnson has 66 percent effectiveness in preventing illness while Moderna has a 94 percent rate and Pfizer sits at 95 percent.
However, Ford says the focus should be that all three prevented deaths 100 percent of time during its trials.
The Board of Health Director adds, for distribution to be equitable, folks should at least get a choice upfront.
"Who is served best by getting which type of vaccine."
Ford explained, a single shot for someone who is homeless since they're harder to track down for a second dose appointment is when Johnson & Johnson's vaccine could be recommended. Or, for those who are less exposed to covid because they're home-bound, Ford notes they may want the J&J shot because they do not face as many heightened risks.
"They will prevent you from having to be hospitalized, they will prevent you from having to be ventilated and they will prevent you from dying."
The main message the county board of health wants to get through to Georgians is an available vaccine is the "good" vaccine.
"To spend a lot of time worrying about which one you get, in the midst of a pandemic that's killed close to a million people,
I don't know that that's a good use of time."
If supply is adequate, Dekalb Board of Health confirmed with CBS46 officials are in preliminary talks about possibly dedicating certain days to a specific brand, like a Johnson & Johnson vaccine day during the week and a separate day for the two others.
If a person did have a preference, they would be able to schedule for that specific day.
