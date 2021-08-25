Georgia Fans Football

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2015, file photo, Georgia fans watch the season opening NCAA college football game against Louisiana Monroe at Sanford Stadium n Athens, Ga. The Georgia Bulldog are planning to have fans between the hedges. The school announced ticket plans that call for allowing 20-25% capacity at 92,746-seat Sanford Stadium. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

 John Amis

ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — If you plan on attending a college football game at Georgia's Sanford Stadium this fall, you won't have to worry about any extra COVID precautions before heading to the game.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, there was some question on whether colleges would mandate any enhanced safety guidelines for fans headed to the games this season.

According to an official at UGA, "there are currently no mask or vaccination mandates for the home games which is line with current campus policies. Tailgating is expected to be back to normal. I’m sure conditions will continue to be monitored as they have for the last 18 months."

While Georgia won't, another SEC powerhouse will. Louisiana State University has announced it will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.

The Georgia Bulldogs kick off their season on Sept. 4 against Clemson in Charlotte.  Their first game at Sanford Stadium is scheduled for Sept. 11 against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.