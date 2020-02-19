NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Patrons of a nightclub in Norcross got much more than they bargained for when a Valentine's Day party got out-of-hand.
Video posted to social media shows a woman sitting on top of a man laying on a bed when another man comes up from behind. At some point, other club patrons begin pulling off the clothes of the man and woman until they are naked from the waist down.
The owners of Chiquititas Lounge released this statement Wednesday morning, regarding the incident:
"On the night of February, 14, 2020, a number of patrons chose to engage in inappropriate conduct. We do not condone their actions. We immediately notified authorities and began our own internal investigation. In response to our own findings, we have terminated the manager on duty at the time, and we are fully prepared to reprimand any additional employees in connection with this unfortunate incident. Currently, we are working on new policies and procedures to prohibit any incident of this nature from occurring again."
CBS46 has reached out to the Gwinnett County Police Department to see if any charges will be filed. We'll keep you posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.