Valentine's Day surprise for woman with dementia

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Life goes by fast and time is precious for Kathy Rogers. She recently lost her father and now her mother Sydney Lund has dementia.
“I promised him I would keep her happy. And that’s what I’m trying to do,” Rogers said.
And on Valentine’s Day, she found a way to make her feel loved. It was a surprise that struck a chord.
Kathy said her mother struggles to remember many of life’s moments.
“I forgot his name already. Is that Eve, no that’s Erin,” Lund said.
But there’s one thing she hasn’t forgotten, her love for music.
The Stone Mountain Chorus quartet serenaded Sydney with a song her husband loved to sing to her, bringing tears of joy to Kathy.
“Just because I’m so lucky to have had such wonderful parents and it’s nice to be able to do something in return for Momma,” Rogers said.
And while this memory is sure to fade, the moment is in their hearts forever.
