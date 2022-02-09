ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are looking for unique ways to celebrate or not celebrate Valentine's Day in metro Atlanta, we have the list for you:
- When: Feb. 11-14
- Where: Montaluce Winery and Restaurant
- What: Couples will be guided by a trained outdoor staff member on a 1.8 mile hike along nature trails, the headwaters of the Etowah River, and through vineyards.
- Tickets: $10
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 11
- Where: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama St. SW, Atlanta
- What: The Erotic Art Show will feature 30+ artists, vendors, live fetish show, lingerie runway and more.
- Tickets: $10-$50
Cupid's Ball at 57th Fighter Group Restaurant
- When: 8 p.m. Feb. 11
- Where: 57th Fighter Group Restaurant, 3829 Clairmont Road, Atlanta
- What: Bring that special someone or come out to meet someone at Cupid's Ball. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. DJ Silver ATL spins tunes from the past to the present. Dinner reservations recommended. 21+ only in lounge.
- Tickets: Free admission
Moulin Rouge Gothic Valentine Party
- When: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Feb. 11
- Where: Heretic Atlanta, 2069 Cheshire Bridge
- What: Get ready for a night of goth industrial dancing and romance at RITUAL! Celebrate Valentine's Day with free candy, chocolate and other delights. DJs Drees and Alayt will have the dance floor twirling to the sexiest dark goth/industrial music all night long.
- Tickets: $10 cover (21 and over only)
- When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Feb. 11
- Where: The Highlander
- What: The spookiest Valentine's dance party in the southeast. Three killer horror rock 'n' roll bands -- The Tomb Tones, Genki Genki Panic and The Creature Preachers.
- Tickets: $10 at the door
The Mad Hatter's Valentine Tea Party
- When: 10 a.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Fayette County Public Library, Fayetteville
- What: A morning of fun celebrating Valentine's Day and Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland."
- Tickets: Free admission
- When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Fayette County Courthouse Lawn
- What: Support women-owned small businesses and Girl Scouts. Pack a picnic, purchase food from food trucks or get takeout from a downtown restaurant.
- Tickets: Free admission
- When: noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Big Sky Buckhead,3201 Cains Hill Place NW, Atlanta
- What: Cupid's Undie Run is a "brief" fun run and a fundraiser for NF research through the Children's Tumor Foundation. Run solo or run with friends. Costumes or tutus encouraged. Party before and after the run.
- Tickets: Registration required
- When: noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Halcyon Forsyth, Alpharetta
- What: Enjoy brunch or lunch in Market Hall and then head to Village Green for live performance by pop violinist Michelle Winters; meet-and-greet with Minnie and Mickey; Sittin Pretty photo booth; Furkids Puppy Kissing Booth; Valentine crafts with Board & Brush; Bubbles the Elephant; hot chocolate; and more.
- Tickets: Free admission
- When: 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Historic Oakland Cemetery, 249 Oakland Ave., Atlanta
- What: Love never dies at Oakland Cemetery! Grab your love for a unique outdoor date at Oakland Cemetery. Enjoy a walk through Oakland’s Victorian garden cemetery as we recount the loves of Atlantans of days past. Discover the symbolism of love found on monuments throughout the grounds and stories of devotion that extend into the afterlife. Your ticket includes a complimentary sweet treat when you check in.
- Tickets: $12-$16 plus
2nd Annual Galentine's Day Paint & Pour
- When: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Paint & Pour Atlanta, 5851 Buffington Road
- What: Roses are red, violets are blue, grab your crew and head to Paint & Pour for Galentine's Day.
- Tickets: $35
Valentine's Day Dinner at American Legion Post
- When: 6 p.m. to midnight Feb. 12
- Where: American Legion Post 160 of Smyrna
- What: Valentine's Day Dinner featuring prime rib, grilled shrimp, baked potato, vegetable, salad and chocolate molten lava cake. There will be music and karaoke starting at 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $25
- When: 7-10:30 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Paranoia Haunted House, Marietta Highway, Canton
- What: They are turning down the lights and turning up the screams for a Valentine's Day themed haunt.
- Tickets: $25
ShagAtlanta Valentine's Day Celebration
- When: 7 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Brimstone Restaurant & Tavern, Alpharetta
- What: Wear red and celebrate Valentine's Day with Bonny Zipper Hicks and ShagAtlanta.
- Tickets: Free
- When: 9 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Diesel Tap House, Buford Highway, Buford
- What: The anti-Valentine's Day party will feature DJ Los and drink/shot specials.
- Tickets: Free admission
Frankly Scarlet's Valentine's Day Show
- When: 9 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Smith's Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: Frankly Scarlet is having their Valentine' Day Show at Smith's Olde Bar. The Grateful Dead is for "lovers."
- Tickets: $15-$20 (tables also available)
Heartburn -- A Drag Show & Dance Party
- When: 9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Feb. 12
- Where: House of ALXNDR, 12 Street NE, Atlanta
- What: Sigourney Beaver from the Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 4 will be the guest host.
- Tickets: $10-$20
Anti-Valentine's Day Singles Party
- When: 9:30 p.m. Feb. 12
- Where: Tony's Sports Grill Johns Creek, 10305 Medlock Bridge Road
- What: Eat, drink and dance with other singles. Dance hits from the 80s to today.
- Tickets: Free admission
Imperial Bizarre Bazaar Valentine Market
- When: 1-6 p.m. Feb. 13
- Where: The Imperial, 726 W. College Ave., Decatur
- What: Art, crafts, home goods, collectibles, crystals, stones, oddities, bone art, bath and body, locally roasted coffee and more.
- Tickets: Free admission
Valentine's Day Dinner at PURE Taqueria
- When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14
- Where: 405 Chambers St., Woodstock
- What: Roses are red, tequila is fun, come eat tacos with your honey bun this Valentine's Day!
- Tickets: $60 per couple
If you would like to submit an event for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
