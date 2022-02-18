ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In Midtown Atlanta, valet parking isn’t a luxury. Some businesses say it’s an essential for their operations.
But it’s also the source of problems for Steak Market, a new restaurant on Juniper and 5th Street.
General Manager Murat Nalcioglu said the business has experienced a series of miscommunications between law enforcement and department of transportation over where the valet can park cars.
“This sounds like a small issue, but it impacts the guest experience, our reputation, and overall business,” said Nalcioglu.
Nalcioglu said park for hire permits created the biggest obstacles after receiving mixed messages over whether the business needed one to operate.
“Our valet employees have been arrested and fined. Our restaurant has been fined due to misunderstandings,” he explained.
Nalcioglu said a judge dismissed the case, but not before Steak Market temporarily halted valet services.
“Our guests show up with reservations and they have left when they realized there was no valet because there is no parking in midtown,” he said.
Meantime, some neighbors expressed a different set of frustrations over where valet has parked temporarily. Ramona Veal shared photos with CBS46 showing different vehicles blocking the alleyway she utilizes to leave her residence.
“I get why they would need valet for their guests,” said Veal. “Their lot is really small and doesn’t seem to be able to accommodate guests they have at night, which causes parking to bleed over into this area which isn’t theirs to take.”
Veal estimated she had made about two dozen phone calls to the business about instances like this since it opened six months ago.
Steak Market management said they had only received one or two complaints over the back alleyway parking.
Valet is operated by a third-party provider, National Parking.
In a statement to CBS46, Austin Taylor of National Parking said the company was committed to being the best partner to the restaurant and neighborhood, and explained new efforts to improve the situation.
“Starting immediately we will staff a team member in the alley while the valet is operating. This team member will ensure that constant traffic flow is maintained for the neighbors,” said Taylor.
A police officer is also working at Steak Market to oversee operations.
