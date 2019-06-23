ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A valet stepped in front of a car, to try to stop a thief from driving off in it Sunday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police.
It all happened at the City Central parking deck in Lindbergh.
A man left his Dodge Challenger with the valet and went inside a restaurant.
He tells CBS46 News that the valet had parked his car when a thief hopped in and tried driving off. That's when a valet got in front of the car to block him. The valet was hit and suffered minor injuries.
The suspect got away with the car.
