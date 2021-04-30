GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The woman charged with vehicular homicide after crashing a sobriety-center van Saturday had a bench warrant in Houston County, according to court records.
Monica Manire, 32, failed to appear in court on September 2020 misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and tinted windows, online records show. A spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that their counterparts in Houston County have placed a hold on Manire relating to charges there.
Friday morning, Manire appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom with a bandage on her elbow and walking with a slight limp. The purpose of the hearing was to make sure Manire understood the charges she faces, which include reckless driving and six counts of felony vehicular homicide.
“There’s no bond on the felonies. It’s been denied,” the judge said. “It says you’re a danger to the community.”
According to Gwinnett County police, Manire was behind the wheel of a passenger van with 16 people inside. The group was headed to an addiction recovery meeting when it crashed on the interstate, flipping on its side and catching on fire.
Police initially thought another driver cut in front of the van. That’s still a possibility, police said, but investigators now believe Manire’s own reckless driving – switching lanes at the last second to try to get from I-85 to 985 – caused the wreck.
The van is owned by a sobriety group called “We Are Living Proof.” A man who answered the phone at the recovery center Friday said he was unable to comment on Manire’s role within the group. Efforts to reach executives of the organization were unsuccessful.
