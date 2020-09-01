ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need help finding a vandal caught on camera repeatedly ripping a Black Lives Matter sign to shreds and stealing it in Roswell.
“During traffic, 7:50 in the morning just cut the sign down. He infringed on my freedom thinking he’s defending his own, you know,” said the owner of the sign Thomas Zgambo.
According to Zgambo, this is the third time the sign has been vandalized.
“People forget that we're Americans just cause we’re black lives supporters,” said Zgambo.
Each sign cost $100.
Caught on camera..A man stealing and vandalizing #BlackLivesMatter signs tonight @RoswellGAPolice are asking for your help catching the perp @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/TYk7viscA3— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) September 2, 2020
“He has to deal with what he has done. He has to take home an 11-foot sign and deal with it. He just was so mad at 10 o’clock at night, he had to go to somebody’s house and rip down a sign,” Zgambo said no matter what, this won’t stop his form of protest.
“We’re not going to be discouraged, you’re not going to make me angry.”
Roswell Police Department is on the lookout for the man responsible. He's described as a white male, 45 to 55-years-old with short white or blonde hair, dark glasses and shave.d face
“He should be charged, talk to him, see what his real frustration really is. Why he has to resort to violence,” added Zgambo.
