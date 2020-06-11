COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Harris family is devastated after waking up to find their 'Black Lives Matter' sign purposely crossed out in black paint in their front yard.
"I was taking my dog out,” said Jeff Harris of Mableton. "So, it was disbelief and shock that somebody would do that."
"Instantly angry,” said mother of one Kara Harris. “Because this is a quiet neighborhood, this is a diverse neighborhood."
A family devastated after their #BlackLivesMatter sign was defaced in their front yard. Details @cbs46 #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/Mz7wACGpqk— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 11, 2020
The family had acquired the sign after peacefully protesting at The Battery over the weekend.
The sign only up for a few days.
"We feel that it was someone who lives close by who either lives in the neighborhood or close to it,” said Kara
At a time when the country is trying to turn things around.
The Mableton family can't understand why.
"It felt very cowardly, hidden, clandestine,” said Jeff.
"He did it in the middle of the night and he could have just come and knocked on our door and say I disagree with your sign,” said Kara.
Neighbors just as shocked.
"It makes me upset I'm new to the neighborhood,” said schoolteacher Christopher Zand.
Since posting the picture on social media, an outpouring of support by neighbors means a lot more signs reading black lives matter will now be erected in the community.
And even with their differences, the Harris’s just hope dialogue with those who feel differently can be achieved.
"I'd actually like to talk to the person to try and understand where they're coming from,” said Jeff
A neighbor whose camera points right where the sign is said no cars came past on the night so believes the individual could have been on foot.
