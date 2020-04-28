JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) Johns Creek Police are looking for whoever is responsible for damaging a Vietnam Memorial at Newtown Park.
According to an Instagram post by the department, someone vandalized the Wall that Heals at Newtown Park and the search is on for whoever is responsible.
Johns Creek Police say the Veterans Association "worked tirelessly to bring this amazing memorial to Johns Creek only to have some disrespectful “people” damage it."
It appears from the pictures that someone shot the memorial with a gun.
If you have any information on what took place, you're urged to contact Johns Creek Police.
