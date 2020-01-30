Vandals wanted for tagging property in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Enough is enough according to Peachtree City residents and police department who are fed up with graffiti popping up on property in the City.
Since December 2019 there have been at least 14 different incidents of "Pete" being tagged onto public and private property in the city.
"We believe that these incidents have been perpetrated by the same individual(s). We believe that those responsible live withing the City, and are high school age," said Detective Stoyell. "These incidents happen after dark, and are concentrated on the South end of the City," he added.
To prove just how serious the city is about putting a stop to the vandalism, they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Stoyell at sstoyell@peachtree-city.org.
