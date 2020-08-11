ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new study has revealed adolescents and young adults who use vape products are more likely to become infected with the sometimes deadly virus COVID-19.
Stanford University School of Medicine researchers polled 4,351 people ranging in age from 13-24 about their vape usage, COVID symptoms, testing, sheltering in place and other parameters. What researchers determined was that users of e-cigarettes and double barrel vapes were at minimum five times more likely to be diagnosed with the virus.
Likelihood of COVID diagnosis:
- Ever-dual-users were seven times
- E-cigarettes only were five times
- Past 30-day dual-users were 6.8 times
The study, which was published August 11 in the Journal of Adolescent Health, also found being a Hispanic or multicultural male were also contributing factors to a positive diagnosis.
Experiencing COVID symptoms was nearly twice more likely among African American/Black and Hispanic. A discussion of the results states:
"Our population-based research provides timely evidence that youth using e-cigarettes and dual-users of e-cigarettes and cigarettes are at greater risk of COVID-19. Given the predominance of e-cigarette use among U.S. youth, our investigation informs public health concerns that the ongoing youth e-cigarette epidemic contributes to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Surprisingly, exclusive ever-use of combustible cigarettes was only associated with COVID-19–related testing, whereas both past 30-day use and ever-use of e-cigarettes and dual use were associated with COVID-19 testing and positive diagnosis."
So, what makes vape and e-cigarette users more likely to contract COVID-19? Well, researcher say it has lot to do with smoker's repeated touching of their face, mouth, sharing of devices, plus the adverse impact of lung exposure to nicotine and other chemicals in the device.
Evidence of densely populated living conditions, lack of social distancing, economic stress, service-industry work environments and less remote work are each contributing factors to why Black, Hispanic and multicultural communities have a greater risk of contracting COVID.
In the U.S. there have been more than 5 million confirmed cases and 164,000 deaths.
