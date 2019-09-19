ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta-based CDC says there have been 530 cases of vaping-related illness this year, and the number is only on the rise.
"The fact that it is a new illness is very disturbing," said Nurse practitioner of over 20 years and former president of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, Laura Searcy.
Deaths as a result of vaping is now becoming common. The latest, a Missouri man died on Wednesday as a result of vaping -- he only started last May.
Here in Georgia, health professionals are targeting the most vulnerable to the new way of smoking, children as young as 10-years-old.
"They're slick [vaping products], they're modern, they're not our grandparents cigarette," said Searcy.
Vapers under the age of 25 make up over half the numbers of those diagnosed with vaping-related lung illnesses. Many children don't realize the e-cigarettes contain nicotine.
"Because kids are still immature and their brains are still immature, they can become addicted to a substance more quickly," said Searcy.
E-cigarettes had been marketed as a way to stop smoking traditional tobacco products. The CDC warning no tobacco product is safe, especially for children.
"They're designed to vape and get away with it, and all these things are really attractive to kids," said Searcy.
